Police report explosion in English city as major incident

Police for the English city of Leicester say they are responding to a "major incident" after receiving reports of an explosion.
Leicestershire Police said on Twitter that emergency services were dealing with the incident on Hinckley Road and asked the public to stay away from the area.
| Major Incident |— LeicestershirePolice (@leicspolice) February 25, 2018
19:19 |There has been a major incident on Hinckley Road, Leicester. All emergency services are currently dealing with this. Carlisle Street and part of Hinckley Road have been closed Please avoid the area.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue said six fire engines were responding and the incident is being treated as a search and rescue operation.
Video footage from the scene showed a building that appeared engulfed in flames and a number of police cars and ambulances stationed nearby.
The cause of the reported explosion has not been determined.
Leicester is 177 kilometers (110 miles) north of London.
In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28.
News 5 Investigates is looking into a possible cover-up by Colorado Springs police. We uncovered the department withheld public information about a squatting case we brought you earlier this month. Chief Investigative Reporter Eric Ross uncovered police did nothing to try and help a grieving mother after squatters invaded her daughter's home just days after she died. Now there are even more questions over whether police botched the case.
Pueblo West is quickly growing into a booming real estate market, according to a recent report published by the Pueblo West Metropolitan District. The area is seeing a surge in new homes and with it, more families pouring in.
Broward County sheriff suspends school resource officer who remained outside Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School during gunman's deadly rampage.
