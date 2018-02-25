Sunday Evening Weather: Finally Warming Up

Tonight and Tomorrow:

Mainly clear skies continue this evening and overnight. Lows will be chilly again, dipping into the teens for many areas. Above average temperatures finally return on Monday after a cold week. Highs will be in the 50's and low 60's. Skies will be sunny, the air will be dry, and winds will be breezy at times. Red Flag Warnings are likely, especially for the southern I-25 corridor and eastern plains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 16, High - 54. Clear and cold tonight. Sunny and warmer for Monday.

PUEBLO: Low - 14, High - 60. Mainly clear and chilly tonight. Warmer and sunny for tomorrow.

CANON CITY: Low - 17, High - 57. Clear and cold tonight. Nice and warmer Monday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 13, High - 47. Clear and cold overnight. Sunny and warmer tomorrow.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 10's, High - 50's. Clear and cold tonight. Warmer and bright on Monday.

PLAINS: Low - 10's, High - 60's. Clear and cold tonight. Warmer and breezy Monday with high fire danger.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 10's, High - 50's. Clear and chilly tonight. Tomorrow we'll be warmer with breezy winds and high fire danger.

TOMORROW OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Warm temperatures and sunshine continue into Tuesday. Winds and fire danger could still cause issues for some locations. Our next system tries to move in Wednesday. It will briefly drop our temperatures into the 40's and bring gusty winds. Precipitation chances look pretty minimal for later Wednesday into the overnight, but that will be our only shot at moisture for the week ahead. Skies clear quickly as temperatures warm right back into the 50's and 60's by Friday.