Colorado jail deputy arrested for having sex with female inmate

A Colorado deputy is accused of having sex with a woman while she was being held in jail.



The Weld County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Zachary Cullison was arrested on Friday on suspicion of sexual conduct in a correctional institution.



The Greeley Tribune reports that investigators believe Cullison and a female inmate had consensual sex in a bathroom, out of view of security cameras.



Cullison began working at the jail in August 2016. He's been placed on unpaid leave.



It's not clear if he has an attorney.