Democrats release memo rebutting GOP on Russia probe

The House intelligence committee has published a redacted version of a Democratic memo that aims to counter a narrative that Republicans on the committee have promoted for months.
The GOP says the FBI and Justice Department conspired against Trump as they investigated his ties to Russia.
The Democratic memo's release on Saturday was the latest development in a debate between Republicans and Democrats about the credibility of not only the multiple inquiries into links between the Trump campaign and Russia, but also about the credibility of the nation's top law enforcement agencies.
The Democratic document attempts to undercut and add context to some of the main points from a declassified Republican memo that was released earlier this month that took aim at the FBI and the Justice Department.
In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28.
In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28.
News 5 Investigates is looking into a possible cover-up by Colorado Springs police. We uncovered the department withheld public information about a squatting case we brought you earlier this month. Chief Investigative Reporter Eric Ross uncovered police did nothing to try and help a grieving mother after squatters invaded her daughter's home just days after she died. Now there are even more questions over whether police botched the case.
News 5 Investigates is looking into a possible cover-up by Colorado Springs police. We uncovered the department withheld public information about a squatting case we brought you earlier this month. Chief Investigative Reporter Eric Ross uncovered police did nothing to try and help a grieving mother after squatters invaded her daughter's home just days after she died. Now there are even more questions over whether police botched the case.
Broward County sheriff suspends school resource officer who remained outside Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School during gunman's deadly rampage.
Broward County sheriff suspends school resource officer who remained outside Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School during gunman's deadly rampage.
Pueblo West is quickly growing into a booming real estate market, according to a recent report published by the Pueblo West Metropolitan District. The area is seeing a surge in new homes and with it, more families pouring in.
Pueblo West is quickly growing into a booming real estate market, according to a recent report published by the Pueblo West Metropolitan District. The area is seeing a surge in new homes and with it, more families pouring in.