Quantcast

Democrats release memo rebutting GOP on Russia probe - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Democrats release memo rebutting GOP on Russia probe

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON (AP) -

The House intelligence committee has published a redacted version of a Democratic memo that aims to counter a narrative that Republicans on the committee have promoted for months.
  
The GOP says the FBI and Justice Department conspired against Trump as they investigated his ties to Russia.
  
The Democratic memo's release on Saturday was the latest development in a debate between Republicans and Democrats about the credibility of not only the multiple inquiries into links between the Trump campaign and Russia, but also about the credibility of the nation's top law enforcement agencies.
  
The Democratic document attempts to undercut and add context to some of the main points from a declassified Republican memo that was released earlier this month that took aim at the FBI and the Justice Department.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 14 months later: How Hanover schools say armed teachers are working for them

    14 months later: How Hanover schools say armed teachers are working for them

    Friday, February 23 2018 1:33 AM EST2018-02-23 06:33:38 GMT
    Hanover School District 28 board members voted to arm their staff members with guns 14 months ago. (KOAA)Hanover School District 28 board members voted to arm their staff members with guns 14 months ago. (KOAA)

    In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28. 

    In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28. 

  • News 5 locates dead woman's car stolen by squatters; Police ignore us

    News 5 locates dead woman's car stolen by squatters; Police ignore us

    Saturday, February 24 2018 2:06 AM EST2018-02-24 07:06:19 GMT

    News 5 Investigates is looking into a possible cover-up by Colorado Springs police.  We uncovered the department withheld public information about a squatting case we brought you earlier this month.  Chief Investigative Reporter Eric Ross uncovered police did nothing to try and help a grieving mother after squatters invaded her daughter's home just days after she died. Now there are even more questions over whether police botched the case. 

    News 5 Investigates is looking into a possible cover-up by Colorado Springs police.  We uncovered the department withheld public information about a squatting case we brought you earlier this month.  Chief Investigative Reporter Eric Ross uncovered police did nothing to try and help a grieving mother after squatters invaded her daughter's home just days after she died. Now there are even more questions over whether police botched the case. 

  • Parkland Shooting: Officer failed to respond

    Parkland Shooting: Officer failed to respond

    Sunday, February 25 2018 1:13 AM EST2018-02-25 06:13:19 GMT

    Broward County sheriff suspends school resource officer who remained outside Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School during gunman's deadly rampage.

    Broward County sheriff suspends school resource officer who remained outside Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School during gunman's deadly rampage.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?