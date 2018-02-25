Quantcast

Colorado State Senator Merrifield proposes ban on bump stocks

Written By Tyler Dumas
COLORADO -

A Colorado State Senator will propose a ban on bump stocks during the current legislative session.

Colorado Springs Democratic Senator Michael Merrifield plans to go in front of a committee this session and ask lawmakers to ban bump stocks in the state of Colorado.

President Trump has recently stated that he too would like to see a ban on bump stocks across the nation.

"I didn't think I would ever be saying this, but I'm pleased that President Trump actually supports my bill. My position on guns is very well known. I'm a gun owner, I'm a hunter, and my constituents have been very supportive of the position I take on gun safety."

Last week, the House State, Veterans, and Military Affairs committee voted NO on three gun related bills. One hearing about concealed carry in schools lasted six hours before the committee ultimately decided against it.

