Colorado State Senator Merrifield proposes ban on bump stocks

A Colorado State Senator will propose a ban on bump stocks during the current legislative session.
Colorado Springs Democratic Senator Michael Merrifield plans to go in front of a committee this session and ask lawmakers to ban bump stocks in the state of Colorado.
President Trump has recently stated that he too would like to see a ban on bump stocks across the nation.
"I didn't think I would ever be saying this, but I'm pleased that President Trump actually supports my bill. My position on guns is very well known. I'm a gun owner, I'm a hunter, and my constituents have been very supportive of the position I take on gun safety."
Last week, the House State, Veterans, and Military Affairs committee voted NO on three gun related bills. One hearing about concealed carry in schools lasted six hours before the committee ultimately decided against it.
In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28.
In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28.
News 5 Investigates is looking into a possible cover-up by Colorado Springs police. We uncovered the department withheld public information about a squatting case we brought you earlier this month. Chief Investigative Reporter Eric Ross uncovered police did nothing to try and help a grieving mother after squatters invaded her daughter's home just days after she died. Now there are even more questions over whether police botched the case.
News 5 Investigates is looking into a possible cover-up by Colorado Springs police. We uncovered the department withheld public information about a squatting case we brought you earlier this month. Chief Investigative Reporter Eric Ross uncovered police did nothing to try and help a grieving mother after squatters invaded her daughter's home just days after she died. Now there are even more questions over whether police botched the case.
Broward County sheriff suspends school resource officer who remained outside Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School during gunman's deadly rampage.
Broward County sheriff suspends school resource officer who remained outside Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School during gunman's deadly rampage.
Pueblo West is quickly growing into a booming real estate market, according to a recent report published by the Pueblo West Metropolitan District. The area is seeing a surge in new homes and with it, more families pouring in.
Pueblo West is quickly growing into a booming real estate market, according to a recent report published by the Pueblo West Metropolitan District. The area is seeing a surge in new homes and with it, more families pouring in.