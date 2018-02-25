Pueblo Boxing Academy has new home, will open in March

A youth pastor in Pueblo is working to give kids on the east side of town a safe place to spend their time.
Pastor Paul Montoya said a former church building on First Street and Lacrosse will be the new home of the Pueblo Boxing Academy. Montoya told News 5 that he wants to create a place for kids that will teach them life skills for the future.
In 2016, Montoya created the Boxing Academy to help kids say goodbye to gangs by packing punches in a controlled environment.
"It was a good place for kids to go and get out of whatever they were going through," said Daniel Chavez, who signed up for the program when it first started.
The same year the program opened though, the building flooded. Due to mold and damage, Montoya was forced to leave the building, and the program had no place to go.
Now, thanks to help from some folks familiar with Montoya's efforts in the community, the program has a new home.
Montoya said the community is a vital part of the success of the program, and community members are already stepping up to help.
"We've got a lot of organizations that are going to help us. Everybody together can do it, but we are going to need help. We can't do it on our own," said Montoya.
The grand opening of the Boxing Academy will be held March 10. A fundraiser will also be held to help furnish the space.
