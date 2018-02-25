Quantcast

Sunday Morning Weather; Warming trend on the doorstep

Today's Forecast:
Bright, not so harsh today, but it will be the 7th straight day of below average temperatures. Very tranquil weather for through Tuesday, and other than Wednesday, it continues through the rest of the week. A warming trend will be noticeable Monday and Tuesday, but if we get the storm Wednesday, it will knock those temps back for a day.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 42; Low - 17. Sunny today, less wind, not so harsh. Clear and cold tonight.

PUEBLO: High - 47; Low - 15. Sunny today, less wind, not so harsh. Clear and cold tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 45; Low - 19. Sunny today, less wind, not so harsh. Clear and cold tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 32; Low - 10. Mostly sunny today still breezy. Clear and cold tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High - 31; Low - 9. Mostly sunny today still breezy. Clear and cold tonight.

PLAINS: High - 49; Low - 16. Sunny today, less wind, not so harsh. Clear and cold tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 47; Low - 17. Sunny today, less wind, not so harsh. Clear and cold tonight.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER: A storm taking the long way home from Oregon down to California, will bleed moisture northeast into Colorado Wednesday PM, and it is difficult to say if it will be significant, and if it will begin as rain going to snow, or be snow. My best guess is, several hours of showers, of rain midday...quickly changing to wet snow, and ending in the evening...little accumulation. Stay tuned...

    14 months later: How Hanover schools say armed teachers are working for them

    In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28. 

    In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28. 

    News 5 locates dead woman's car stolen by squatters; Police ignore us

    News 5 Investigates is looking into a possible cover-up by Colorado Springs police.  We uncovered the department withheld public information about a squatting case we brought you earlier this month.  Chief Investigative Reporter Eric Ross uncovered police did nothing to try and help a grieving mother after squatters invaded her daughter's home just days after she died. Now there are even more questions over whether police botched the case. 

    News 5 Investigates is looking into a possible cover-up by Colorado Springs police.  We uncovered the department withheld public information about a squatting case we brought you earlier this month.  Chief Investigative Reporter Eric Ross uncovered police did nothing to try and help a grieving mother after squatters invaded her daughter's home just days after she died. Now there are even more questions over whether police botched the case. 

    Parkland Shooting: Officer failed to respond

    Broward County sheriff suspends school resource officer who remained outside Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School during gunman's deadly rampage.

    Broward County sheriff suspends school resource officer who remained outside Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School during gunman's deadly rampage.

