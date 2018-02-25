Sunday Morning Weather; Warming trend on the doorstep

Today's Forecast:

Bright, not so harsh today, but it will be the 7th straight day of below average temperatures. Very tranquil weather for through Tuesday, and other than Wednesday, it continues through the rest of the week. A warming trend will be noticeable Monday and Tuesday, but if we get the storm Wednesday, it will knock those temps back for a day.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 42; Low - 17. Sunny today, less wind, not so harsh. Clear and cold tonight.

PUEBLO: High - 47; Low - 15. Sunny today, less wind, not so harsh. Clear and cold tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 45; Low - 19. Sunny today, less wind, not so harsh. Clear and cold tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 32; Low - 10. Mostly sunny today still breezy. Clear and cold tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High - 31; Low - 9. Mostly sunny today still breezy. Clear and cold tonight.

PLAINS: High - 49; Low - 16. Sunny today, less wind, not so harsh. Clear and cold tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 47; Low - 17. Sunny today, less wind, not so harsh. Clear and cold tonight.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER: A storm taking the long way home from Oregon down to California, will bleed moisture northeast into Colorado Wednesday PM, and it is difficult to say if it will be significant, and if it will begin as rain going to snow, or be snow. My best guess is, several hours of showers, of rain midday...quickly changing to wet snow, and ending in the evening...little accumulation. Stay tuned...