KOAA 5 Olympic Coverage: Sunday, February 25

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea -

KOAA 5 is your home for coverage of the Winter Olympic games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. 

Here is a list of the events for Sunday, February 25:

1:00 p.m.

  • Cross-Country - Competition in PyeongChang concludes with the Cross-Country women’s 30km event. A Scandinavian sweep is possible, with top contenders including Charlotte Kalla of Sweden and the Norwegian duo of Marit Bjorgen and Heidi Weng. Bjorgen enters PyeongChang tied as the most decorated female winter Olympian of all time with 10 medals.
  • "1968" - Fifty years since the Olympic Games in Mexico City, NBC Olympics brings viewers back to the tumultuous and politically-charged year with a 90-minute documentary narrated by Serena Williams.

5:00 p.m. 

  • NBC Olympic Gold - An “Olympic Gold” special recaps the action from all venues ahead of the Closing Ceremony in PyeongChang.

6:00 p.m.

  • Closing Ceremony - The XXIII Olympic Winter Games officially conclude with the Closing Ceremony in PyeongChang.

NBC OLYMPICS LIVE STREAM

Sunday 2/25:

12:00 a.m. - News 5 Special Edition

6:00 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. - News 5 Today Weekend

4:30 p.m. - News 5 at 4:30 p.m.

5:00 p.m. - Olympic Gold

9:00 p.m. - Olympics Closing Ceremonies Encore

Monday 2/25:

12:00 a.m. - News 5 Special Edition

