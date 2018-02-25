Parkland Shooting: Officer failed to respond

A school resource officer who remained outside of Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School during last week's deadly shooting rampage has resigned.



Sheriff Scott Israel confirmed Thursday Deputy Scot Peterson, the officer assigned to the school, responded to the school shooting, but never went inside the building.



Meanwhile, President Trump and the National Rifle Association continue to push armed teachers as the best prevention of school shootings.



Not everyone agrees.



Melissa Falkowski hid 19 students from the Parkland gunman in her classroom and says more guns are not the answer.



"We should never be asked to act as police officers or act as trained military personnel," Falkowski says.



