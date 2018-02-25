Organization gives free check-ups to homeless pets

Sometimes, man's best friend is the only friend for people living without a home.
Saturday, brought help for those pets whose owners are homeless. The 'Street Dog Coalition' held it's first-ever free vet clinic today at the Springs Rescue Mission.
The organization visits homeless shelters across the country to do free check-ups for dogs, cats and other animals who have homeless owners. Their mission is to "provide free medical care and other services to pets of the homeless."
"When I first moved to Colorado Springs, I noticed how many homeless individuals had pets and I think it's such an important part of their emotional health -- the human/animal bond is a real important thing -- so anything I can do to keep their companions happy and healthy," said Veterinarian Lauren Seal.
The first clinic started in Fort Collins in May 2015, but has locations across the country.
The 'Street Dog Coalition' plans to give more free pet check-ups at the Springs Rescue Mission in the future.
Broward County sheriff suspends school resource officer who remained outside Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School during gunman's deadly rampage.
News 5 Investigates is looking into a possible cover-up by Colorado Springs police. We uncovered the department withheld public information about a squatting case we brought you earlier this month. Chief Investigative Reporter Eric Ross uncovered police did nothing to try and help a grieving mother after squatters invaded her daughter's home just days after she died. Now there are even more questions over whether police botched the case.
The FBI is seeking information from potential victims of a Colorado funeral home after complaints that families did not receive the cremains of their loved ones, or received dry cement instead. Federal agents raided Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose earlier this month and the state has shut it down for several alleged violations including cremating and embalming bodies without permission. No charges have been filed. The FBI on Friday set ...
Pueblo West is quickly growing into a booming real estate market, according to a recent report published by the Pueblo West Metropolitan District. The area is seeing a surge in new homes and with it, more families pouring in.
