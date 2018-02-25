Organization gives free check-ups to homeless pets

Sometimes, man's best friend is the only friend for people living without a home.

Saturday, brought help for those pets whose owners are homeless. The 'Street Dog Coalition' held it's first-ever free vet clinic today at the Springs Rescue Mission.

The organization visits homeless shelters across the country to do free check-ups for dogs, cats and other animals who have homeless owners. Their mission is to "provide free medical care and other services to pets of the homeless."

"When I first moved to Colorado Springs, I noticed how many homeless individuals had pets and I think it's such an important part of their emotional health -- the human/animal bond is a real important thing -- so anything I can do to keep their companions happy and healthy," said Veterinarian Lauren Seal.

The first clinic started in Fort Collins in May 2015, but has locations across the country.

The 'Street Dog Coalition' plans to give more free pet check-ups at the Springs Rescue Mission in the future.

