Quantcast

Colorado College and Omaha skate to 2-2 tie - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Colorado College and Omaha skate to 2-2 tie

Posted: Updated:

Alec Calvaruso made a career-high 34 saves in his second career start and Nick Halloran scored the game-tying goal in the third period as Colorado College and 14th-ranked Omaha tied 2-2 Saturday at Baxter Arena.

The Tigers’ Mason Bergh scored in the 3-on-3 overtime period to give CC the extra point in the NCHC standings and create a three-way tie for fifth place between the Tigers, Omaha and Western Michigan with one weekend remaining in the regular season.

Tanner Ockey opened the scoring with a goal just as a Miami penalty was expiring. Christiano Versich wheeled around to the slot and sent a shot to the net that Ockey deflected between the legs of Evan Weninger with 1:46 remaining in the first period. Ben Israel also collected an assist.

The Mavericks (16-14-2, 9-12-1-0 NCHC) responded with a pair of goals in the middle frame. Steven Spinner collected the puck after Calvaruso made a save, moved behind the net and fired a shot the Calvaruso stopped, but knocked the rebound home to make it a 1-1 game at the 11:44 mark.

Tristan Keck scored his second goal of the weekend late in the period with a shorthanded breakaway. Keck flipped the puck to himself twice to get behind the Tiger defense and slipped a backhander between Calvaruso’s legs with 1:07 left in the period.

Calvaruso kept the Tigers in the game in the third period and his efforts were rewarded as the Tigers evened it up with 6:13 left in the final frame. Halloran fired a shot from the left circle that was saved by Weninger, but the puck stayed loose in front of the net and a clearing attempt went off an Omaha player’s skate and back into the net. Halloran was credited with the unassisted goal, his team-high 19th of the season.

Tanner Gooch had a breakaway in the final seconds of regulation, but had to pull up and send a slapshot from the high slot that missed the net by inches as the horn sounded.

Calvaruso made four saves during the first overtime period for the Tigers, who moved to 13-14-5 overall and 7-11-4-3 in the NCHC.

“We scored at key moments tonight to keep ourselves in the game,” Calvaruso said. “It feels good to get some confidence before the season ends. We need to come out and play two good games next weekend.”

The Tigers host Western Michigan next weekend, March 2-3 in the final series of the regular season at The Broadmoor World Arena.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • News 5 locates dead woman's car stolen by squatters; Police ignore us

    News 5 locates dead woman's car stolen by squatters; Police ignore us

    Saturday, February 24 2018 2:06 AM EST2018-02-24 07:06:19 GMT

    News 5 Investigates is looking into a possible cover-up by Colorado Springs police.  We uncovered the department withheld public information about a squatting case we brought you earlier this month.  Chief Investigative Reporter Eric Ross uncovered police did nothing to try and help a grieving mother after squatters invaded her daughter's home just days after she died. Now there are even more questions over whether police botched the case. 

    News 5 Investigates is looking into a possible cover-up by Colorado Springs police.  We uncovered the department withheld public information about a squatting case we brought you earlier this month.  Chief Investigative Reporter Eric Ross uncovered police did nothing to try and help a grieving mother after squatters invaded her daughter's home just days after she died. Now there are even more questions over whether police botched the case. 

  • Driver identified in fatal crash on I-25 near Fountain

    Driver identified in fatal crash on I-25 near Fountain

    Saturday, February 24 2018 12:21 AM EST2018-02-24 05:21:55 GMT
    Fatal crash near mile 125 on I-25 southbound. One women is dead after being ejected in rollover crash. (KOAA)Fatal crash near mile 125 on I-25 southbound. One women is dead after being ejected in rollover crash. (KOAA)

    Traffic on southbound I-25 is slowed due to a fatal crash investigation south of Fountain, near mile marker 125. 

    Traffic on southbound I-25 is slowed due to a fatal crash investigation south of Fountain, near mile marker 125. 

  • 14 months later: How Hanover schools say armed teachers are working for them

    14 months later: How Hanover schools say armed teachers are working for them

    Friday, February 23 2018 1:33 AM EST2018-02-23 06:33:38 GMT
    Hanover School District 28 board members voted to arm their staff members with guns 14 months ago. (KOAA)Hanover School District 28 board members voted to arm their staff members with guns 14 months ago. (KOAA)

    In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28. 

    In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?