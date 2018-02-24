Fort Collins Police officer finds unexpected visitor in patrol car

A Fort Collins Police officer found an unexpected visitor in his patrol car last week.

A black cat had found it's way into the car as Officer Paul left his window open.

Fort Collins Police tweeted the feline sitting in the driver's seat just looking out the window.

Perhaps the cat was looking for a new career, a feline-unit as opposed to a K-9 unit.

Fort Collins Police had a little fun with the puns in this post, as they tweeted the cat "still has to go to the Acatemy before going on pawtrol."