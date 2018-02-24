Local supply stores sees growing popularity in backyard farming

If you've ever considered getting chickens for your backyard, a Colorado Springs business explains how the popularity is growing.

Buckley's Homestead Supply says they are seeing a growing popularity in backyard farming. The local supply store offers classes on raising chickens, but they are filling up quickly.

In the class interested farmers are able to learn different safety practices, in particular how to safely heat up the chicken coop during the winter.

"If you do have a heat lamp in your coop, secure it from two locations. The first one will be where you want your heat to be and the second one is if your first one fails and that light swings, you're not catching something on fire with that heat lamp," said Allison Buckley, owner of Buckley's Homestead Supply store.

Each class is $5.00, the next class will be held on March 10.

The store also offers beekeeping classes. For those interested in any classes they have to offer, click here.