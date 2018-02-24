Quantcast

El Paso County Deputies in training get tased

COLORADO SPRINGS -

Ever wonder what it feels like to be tased? Probably not, but if you are at all curious El Paso County deputies in training experienced the feeling themselves.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office shared a video of Academy 17-2 getting tased, and named the video the "Academy 17-2 Taser Remix." 

Each deputy in training is individually tased and helped down by two other deputies, while there vocal reactions are all recorded on video. 

The reactions are oddly similar to the sound of a horned four-legged animal, just watch the video, you'll see. 

