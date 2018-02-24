Police find two shell casings and one bullet at shots fired call

Colorado Springs Police responded to the area of 2300 S Academy Blvd and heard between four to six shots fired around 1:49 a.m. Saturday morning.
Police said there were no victims or injuries discovered during the incident. Two shell casings and one bullet were recovered from the scene which was on the north end of the building near the Concerta Health Office.
Police said no suspects have been identified at this time.
News 5 Investigates is looking into a possible cover-up by Colorado Springs police. We uncovered the department withheld public information about a squatting case we brought you earlier this month. Chief Investigative Reporter Eric Ross uncovered police did nothing to try and help a grieving mother after squatters invaded her daughter's home just days after she died. Now there are even more questions over whether police botched the case.
Traffic on southbound I-25 is slowed due to a fatal crash investigation south of Fountain, near mile marker 125.
In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28.
The FBI is seeking information from potential victims of a Colorado funeral home after complaints that families did not receive the cremains of their loved ones, or received dry cement instead. Federal agents raided Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose earlier this month and the state has shut it down for several alleged violations including cremating and embalming bodies without permission. No charges have been filed. The FBI on Friday set ...
