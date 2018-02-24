Air Force baseball bested by Navy 6-4

Air Force baseball dropped a 6-4 contest to Navy Saturday afternoon at the 2018 Freedom Classic at Historic Grainger Stadium in Kinston, NC. Junior Nick Ready led the Falcons with three base hits.

Air Force was unable to told an early 4-2 lead, as Navy took the lead with a three-run third inning. The Midshipmen added a run in the fifth and held the Falcons scoreless over the final seven innings.

Air Force out-hit Navy 10-8. Ready went 3-for-5 on the day with a double, run and RBI. Second baseman Ryan Robb went 3-for-5

Jaren Leins (1-0) picked up the win with four scoreless innings in relief. Tommy Goodrich picked up the save. Navy starter Sean Kamhoot allowed four runs in four innings pitched.

Air Force starter Matt Hargreaves (0-2) pitched 4.1 innings, striking out four. Nick Biancalana relieved Hargreaves and gave the Falcons 4.2 scoreless innings of relief. Biancalana did not allow a hit, while striking out four.

Navy had eight hits in the game. Jacob Williamson continued to do damage for the Midshipmen offense, going 2-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs.

After two runs from Navy in the first, Air Force countered with three runs in the bottom of the inning and added a run in the second. Navy had the big third to re-take the lead.

Air Force was able to get the potential game-tying run on base and the potential game-winning run to the plate in the ninth inning. But Goodrich was able to get the final out as Navy held on to the win.

Game three of the series is tomorrow. First pitch is slated for 12:30 pm ET.