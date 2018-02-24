Police respond to shots fired call, arrest man on multiple warrants

Colorado Springs Police responded to a shots fired call in the 2900 block of W Chucharras Street at 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

A responding officer said they found a person matching the description of the suspect described in the call. Police said the person ran away from the area on foot and was found in the 3000 block of W Pikes Peak Ave.

The witness could not confirm if that was the same person involved in the shots fired call, but the suspect did have a number of outstanding warrants.

Police arrested Cody Knighten on multiple active arrest warrants.