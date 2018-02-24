Pueblo West becoming a booming housing market, attracting home builders

Pueblo West is quickly growing into a booming real estate market, according to a recent report published by the Pueblo West Metropolitan District.

The area is seeing a surge in new homes and with it, more families pouring in.



The district approved more than 180 homes for construction in 2017, but District Manager Darrin Tangeman expects that number to go well over the 300 mark by the end of this year.



"Well over 600 new residents in the community this year, you know, so that's a big boom, it hasn't been like this since 2005."



It's a trend Tangeman attributes to the affordable housing costs in the area.



"Housing is getting much more expensive up north and so you're seeing a lot of residents moving to Pueblo West."



Tangeman added it could cost about half as much to build a home here, which is part of the reason folks like home-builder and Pueblo resident Ryan Kleven zeroed in on Pueblo West.



"It's a lot less expensive to build in Pueblo West," Kleven said.



But the main reason he chose to build a house in Pueblo West is the accessibility to the D-70 school district.



"All four of our kids are in District 70 schools so that's primarily our reason for moving to Pueblo West."

The sought-after school district currently has a wait list of more than 500 kids, according to Tangeman.

When you factor in the low crime rate, Tangeman says it's not hard to see why so many people want to call Pueblo West home.



"It's got great schools, low crime, lot of potential, going right out to the mountains, so there's all sorts of aspects of our community that are positive."



Tangeman also noted the this surge of newcomers is creating a lot of interest among businesses too, and he confirmed they're in discussions to welcome more retailers to the area.