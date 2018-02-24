Victim sustains serious bodily injury during assault

Colorado Springs Police responded to a reported carjacking around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
Police responded to the area of 4400 E Platte Ave where one man was found assaulted. Police later determined the incident was an assault not a car jacking.
Police said the victim sustained serious bodily injury, involving damage to the right side of the face.
Police have not said if any arrests were made in this incident.
News 5 Investigates is looking into a possible cover-up by Colorado Springs police. We uncovered the department withheld public information about a squatting case we brought you earlier this month. Chief Investigative Reporter Eric Ross uncovered police did nothing to try and help a grieving mother after squatters invaded her daughter's home just days after she died. Now there are even more questions over whether police botched the case.
Traffic on southbound I-25 is slowed due to a fatal crash investigation south of Fountain, near mile marker 125.
In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28.
Teachers across the country are taking to social media, speaking out on what they'd rather be armed with instead of guns using the hashtag #ArmMeWith. It's gone viral since President Trump announced his support for arming more teachers earlier this week.
