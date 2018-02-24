Saturday Evening Weather: Warming Up Next Week

Tonight's Forecast: Skies stay mainly clear with just a few passing clouds this evening and overnight. Lows will be chilly- dipping down into the single digits and teens. Winds will improve through the evening and overnight hours. Snow will develop for the mountains and will continue into Sunday while the lower elevations stay dry. Sunday will be mainly sunny with highs in the 40's. Winds will improve, but a few gusts around or over 20 mph will still be possible.



COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 14, High - 42. Mainly clear and cold tonight. Less windy and slightly warmer Sunday.

PUEBLO: Low - 16, High - 47. Few passing clouds and cold overnight. Mainly sunny and less gusty Sunday.

CANON CITY: Low - 17, High - 45. Mainly clear and cold overnight. Mostly sunny and slightly warmer tomorrow.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 7, High - 31. Mainly clear and very cold tonight. Mainly sunny and not as gusty Sunday.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 10's, High - 30's. Mainly clear and cold tonight. Mostly sunny and less gusty tomorrow.

PLAINS: Low - 10's, High - 40's. Mainly clear and chilly tonight. Mainly sunny and calmer Sunday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 10's, High - 40's. Few passing clouds and cold tonight. Mostly sunny and less gusty Sunday.

TOMORROW OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Warmer temperatures arrive for the start of the new work and school week. We'll warm into the 50's and low 60's for Monday and Tuesday with mainly sunny skies. Winds will still be a little breezy at times and the air will be very dry, which will mean fire danger issues, especially for the plains. The next system arrives Wednesday and could bring a few areas of mainly light showers. After a brief cool down for Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will warm and skies will be mainly sunny for the end of the week.