CDOT holds I-25 gap meeting in Monument

Interstate 25 narrows to 4 lanes between Monument and Castle Rock for a 17 mile "gap" that is often congested and a frequent site for serious crashes. Interstate 25 narrows to 4 lanes between Monument and Castle Rock for a 17 mile "gap" that is often congested and a frequent site for serious crashes.

It's a priority project for CDOT many people along the front range have long awaited: the widening of I-25 in between Monument and Castle Rock. 

Through a series of meetings, CDOT has been listening to the concerns of people here in southern Colorado. 

On Saturday, El Paso County Commissioners joined the department of transportation to talk about the possibilities when it comes to the widening project.

An aspect of the project CDOT has proposed is adding what the department calls an 'Express Lane', where drivers would have to pay a fee to take the road. 

Officials from the department of transportation say if some federal funding comes through, construction could start as early as this year. 

