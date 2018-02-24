US Men's Curling upsets Sweden to take gold

The US Men's curling team has completed one of the more surprising upsets of this or any Winter Olympics.

The team upset gold medal favorites Sweden, 10 - 7 in the gold medal match. Members John Shuster, Tyler George, Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner, and Joe Polo, earned the United States' first gold medal in the event.

The team made an unprecedented comeback in the tournament, winning five straight matches after being on the brink of elimination a week ago.

During the medal ceremony, the team was accidentally presented with the gold medals stamped for the women's winners, but the mistake was quickly noticed and the medals were swapped.