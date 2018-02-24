FBI seeking victims of Colorado funeral home

The FBI is seeking information from potential victims of a Colorado funeral home after complaints that families did not receive the cremains of their loved ones, or received dry cement instead.



Federal agents raided Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose earlier this month and the state has shut it down for several alleged violations including cremating and embalming bodies without permission.



No charges have been filed.



The FBI on Friday set up an email address, sunsetmesafbi.gov, for people with information about the business. The agency said it would respond with a link to an online questionnaire and would interview people who may have relevant information.



Investigators said they also will test some cremains to determine if they are human.

You may call 1-833-432-4873 and select Option 6 for up-to-date information.