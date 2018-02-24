CSPD arrest naked man threatening family with gun

Just after 9 p.m. Friday night, officers from the CSPD Falcon Division responded to a family disturbance in the 2700 block of Front Royal Dr.

According to CSPD, the man who called was reporting that his brother-in-law was naked and pointing a handgun at everyone in the house.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers contacted the suspect and multiple family members.

CSPD said the suspect was arrested for felony menacing, as well as a domestic violence warrant out of Douglas County.

Two handguns were recovered from the suspect's room.