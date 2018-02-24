CSPD arrest naked man threatening family with gun

Just after 9 p.m. Friday night, officers from the CSPD Falcon Division responded to a family disturbance in the 2700 block of Front Royal Dr.
According to CSPD, the man who called was reporting that his brother-in-law was naked and pointing a handgun at everyone in the house.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers contacted the suspect and multiple family members.
CSPD said the suspect was arrested for felony menacing, as well as a domestic violence warrant out of Douglas County.
Two handguns were recovered from the suspect's room.
News 5 Investigates is looking into a possible cover-up by Colorado Springs police. We uncovered the department withheld public information about a squatting case we brought you earlier this month. Chief Investigative Reporter Eric Ross uncovered police did nothing to try and help a grieving mother after squatters invaded her daughter's home just days after she died. Now there are even more questions over whether police botched the case.
Traffic on southbound I-25 is slowed due to a fatal crash investigation south of Fountain, near mile marker 125.
In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28.
Teachers across the country are taking to social media, speaking out on what they'd rather be armed with instead of guns using the hashtag #ArmMeWith. It's gone viral since President Trump announced his support for arming more teachers earlier this week.
