Interior boss alters overhaul after pushback

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has changed a proposed overhaul of his department with a new organizational map that more closely follows state lines instead of the natural boundaries he initially proposed.
The revisions follow complaints from Western state governors that they were not consulted before details of the sweeping overhaul were first revealed last month.
Zinke told The Associated Press on Friday that his goal remains unchanged: decentralizing the Interior Department's bureaucracy and creating 13 regional headquarters.
The redrawn map was obtained by AP and shows that states such as Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming would fall within a single region instead of being split among multiple regions.
Other states remain divided, including California, Nevada, Montana and Oregon.
Interior officials say the changes resulted from discussions with governors, members of Congress and senior Interior staff.
News 5 Investigates is looking into a possible cover-up by Colorado Springs police. We uncovered the department withheld public information about a squatting case we brought you earlier this month. Chief Investigative Reporter Eric Ross uncovered police did nothing to try and help a grieving mother after squatters invaded her daughter's home just days after she died. Now there are even more questions over whether police botched the case.
Traffic on southbound I-25 is slowed due to a fatal crash investigation south of Fountain, near mile marker 125.
In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28.
Veronica Landry says her lung disease is a result of inhaling toxins from burn pits, while working as a contractor in Iraq between 2004-2005.
