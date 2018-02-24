KOAA 5 Olympic Coverage: Saturday, February 24

KOAA 5 is your home for coverage of the Winter Olympic games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Here is a list of the events for Saturday, February 24:

1:00 p.m.

Curling - Team USA takes on top-seeded Sweden in the men's Curling gold medal match. The Americans earned a berth in their first-ever gold medal Curling match by knocking out Canada in the semifinals.

"Calgary 88" - “Calgary ‘88,” voiced by iconic actor and acclaimed author Rob Lowe, presents a look back at the men’s and ladies figure skating competition at the 1988 Winter Olympics.

6:00 p.m.

Figure Skating - Figure Skating coverage includes the gala event

Speed Skating - Speed Skating coverage includes the Olympic debut of mass start racing, where Heather Bergsma and reigning world champion Joey Mantia will represent Team USA in the women’s and men’s race, respectively.

Bobsled - Final runs of the four-man Bobsled event feature 23-year-old Codie Bascue, who has emerged as Team USA’s best four-man pilot following the unexpected death of three-time Olympic medalist Steven Holcomb. Germany, with two top sleds, and Latvia are the nations to beat.

9:00 p.m.

2:35 a.m.

Alpine - In the Olympic debut of Alpine’s team event, nations compete in a bracket-style format featuring head-to-head slalom races (two men and two women per round).

Snowboarding - Snowboarding also introduces an exciting new event: men’s big air, with 17-year old American Red Gerard looking for his second 2018 Olympic medal.

Speed Skating - In Speed Skating, the men’s 1000m features two-time Olympic champion Shani Davis and his U.S. teammate Joey Mantia taking on the dominant Dutch.

Bobsled - The four-man Bobsled event holds its first two runs as Germany looks to confirm its favorite status.

