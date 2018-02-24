Saturday Morning Weather; Rapid Clearing, Bright but Brisk!

Today's Forecast: Flurries depart the area early on today, and clouds will follow suit...with rapid clearing, but brisk conditions today, highs only upper 30s in the Springs, low 40s Pueblo. Clear and cold tonight, bright and not as harsh tomorrow. Tranquil weather...with a warming trend...continues through Tuesday.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 38; Low - 15. Clearing up this morning, bright and brisk today. Clear and cold tonight.

PUEBLO: High - 43; Low - 15. Clearing up this morning, bright and brisk today. Clear and cold tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 41; Low - 16. Clearing up this morning, bright and brisk today. Clear and cold tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 29; Low - 8. Clearing up this morning, bright and brisk today. Clear and cold tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High - 28; Low - 6. Clearing up this morning, bright and brisk today. Clear and cold tonight.

PLAINS: High - 44; Low - 16. Flurries...clearing up late this morning, bright and brisk this afternoon. Clear and cold tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 42; Low - 17. Flurries...clearing up late this morning, bright and brisk this afternoon. Clear and cold tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Quiet but brisk weekend weather, highs in the 30s and 40s. Next weather-maker isn't until Wednesday