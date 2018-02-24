Saturday Morning Weather; Rapid Clearing, Bright but Brisk!

Today's Forecast: Flurries depart the area early on today, and clouds will follow suit...with rapid clearing, but brisk conditions today, highs only upper 30s in the Springs, low 40s Pueblo. Clear and cold tonight, bright and not as harsh tomorrow. Tranquil weather...with a warming trend...continues through Tuesday.
COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 38; Low - 15. Clearing up this morning, bright and brisk today. Clear and cold tonight.
PUEBLO: High - 43; Low - 15. Clearing up this morning, bright and brisk today. Clear and cold tonight.
CANON CITY: High - 41; Low - 16. Clearing up this morning, bright and brisk today. Clear and cold tonight.
WOODLAND PARK: High - 29; Low - 8. Clearing up this morning, bright and brisk today. Clear and cold tonight.
TRI-LAKES: High - 28; Low - 6. Clearing up this morning, bright and brisk today. Clear and cold tonight.
PLAINS: High - 44; Low - 16. Flurries...clearing up late this morning, bright and brisk this afternoon. Clear and cold tonight.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 42; Low - 17. Flurries...clearing up late this morning, bright and brisk this afternoon. Clear and cold tonight.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Quiet but brisk weekend weather, highs in the 30s and 40s. Next weather-maker isn't until Wednesday
News 5 Investigates is looking into a possible cover-up by Colorado Springs police. We uncovered the department withheld public information about a squatting case we brought you earlier this month. Chief Investigative Reporter Eric Ross uncovered police did nothing to try and help a grieving mother after squatters invaded her daughter's home just days after she died. Now there are even more questions over whether police botched the case.
Traffic on southbound I-25 is slowed due to a fatal crash investigation south of Fountain, near mile marker 125.
Veronica Landry says her lung disease is a result of inhaling toxins from burn pits, while working as a contractor in Iraq between 2004-2005.
In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28.
