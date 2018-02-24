Quantcast

Saturday Morning Weather; Rapid Clearing, Bright but Brisk! - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Saturday Morning Weather; Rapid Clearing, Bright but Brisk!

Posted: Updated:

Today's Forecast: Flurries depart the area early on today, and clouds will follow suit...with rapid clearing, but brisk conditions today, highs only upper 30s in the Springs, low 40s Pueblo. Clear and cold tonight, bright and not as harsh tomorrow. Tranquil weather...with a warming trend...continues through Tuesday.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 38; Low - 15. Clearing up this morning, bright and brisk today. Clear and cold tonight.

PUEBLO: High - 43; Low - 15. Clearing up this morning, bright and brisk today. Clear and cold tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 41; Low - 16. Clearing up this morning, bright and brisk today. Clear and cold tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 29; Low - 8. Clearing up this morning, bright and brisk today. Clear and cold tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High - 28; Low - 6. Clearing up this morning, bright and brisk today. Clear and cold tonight.

PLAINS: High - 44; Low - 16. Flurries...clearing up late this morning, bright and brisk this afternoon. Clear and cold tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 42; Low - 17. Flurries...clearing up late this morning, bright and brisk this afternoon. Clear and cold tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Quiet but brisk weekend weather, highs in the 30s and 40s. Next weather-maker isn't until Wednesday

RELATED LINKS:

Drive the Doppler Colorado Temperatures
7-Day Forecast National Temperatures
Weather Cameras Wind Chills
Traffic Wind Speeds
Closings and Delays Photos
Take 5 to Prepare Storm Safe
WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • News 5 locates dead woman's car stolen by squatters; Police ignore us

    News 5 locates dead woman's car stolen by squatters; Police ignore us

    Saturday, February 24 2018 2:06 AM EST2018-02-24 07:06:19 GMT

    News 5 Investigates is looking into a possible cover-up by Colorado Springs police.  We uncovered the department withheld public information about a squatting case we brought you earlier this month.  Chief Investigative Reporter Eric Ross uncovered police did nothing to try and help a grieving mother after squatters invaded her daughter's home just days after she died. Now there are even more questions over whether police botched the case. 

    News 5 Investigates is looking into a possible cover-up by Colorado Springs police.  We uncovered the department withheld public information about a squatting case we brought you earlier this month.  Chief Investigative Reporter Eric Ross uncovered police did nothing to try and help a grieving mother after squatters invaded her daughter's home just days after she died. Now there are even more questions over whether police botched the case. 

  • Driver identified in fatal crash on I-25 near Fountain

    Driver identified in fatal crash on I-25 near Fountain

    Saturday, February 24 2018 12:21 AM EST2018-02-24 05:21:55 GMT
    Fatal crash near mile 125 on I-25 southbound. One women is dead after being ejected in rollover crash. (KOAA)Fatal crash near mile 125 on I-25 southbound. One women is dead after being ejected in rollover crash. (KOAA)

    Traffic on southbound I-25 is slowed due to a fatal crash investigation south of Fountain, near mile marker 125. 

    Traffic on southbound I-25 is slowed due to a fatal crash investigation south of Fountain, near mile marker 125. 

  • Colorado Springs woman wins landmark case, tying lung disease to burn pits

    Colorado Springs woman wins landmark case, tying lung disease to burn pits

    Friday, February 23 2018 1:27 AM EST2018-02-23 06:27:48 GMT

    Veronica Landry says her lung disease is a result of inhaling toxins from burn pits, while working as a contractor in Iraq between 2004-2005.

    Veronica Landry says her lung disease is a result of inhaling toxins from burn pits, while working as a contractor in Iraq between 2004-2005.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?