What teachers say they'd rather be armed with instead of guns

Teachers speak out on what they'd rather be armed with instead of guns using the hashtag #ArmMeWith on social media. (KOAA) Teachers speak out on what they'd rather be armed with instead of guns using the hashtag #ArmMeWith on social media. (KOAA)
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Teachers across the country are taking to social media, speaking out on what they'd rather be armed with instead of guns using the hashtag #ArmMeWith.

It's gone viral since President Trump announced his support for arming more teachers earlier this week.

As News 5 reported, arming teachers is working for rural Hanover School District 28 in southeastern El Paso County, other local teachers argue it isn't for them. 

"Arm me with mental health experts that can come in, arm me with more counselors," Melinda Maulucci, a teacher at Sierra High School said.

"Arm me with more resources for a better teachers salary so teachers don't have to work second jobs," Michael Maes, a teacher at Pueblo East High School said.

"Arm me with a culture here in this country that values education and values educators," Michael Lonsberry, a social studies teacher at Pueblo East said.

Only days after President Trump and other lawmakers endorsed allowing more teachers to carry concealed weapons at school in the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, teachers nation-wide are speaking out.

"Arm me with more resources for more teachers so that we could have smaller class sizes," Maes said.

Using the hashtag #ArmMeWith. 

"More pencils to give my students because they don't have the money to come to school with school supplies," Maulucci said.

Teachers like Melinda Maulucci, who has been at this for 15 years now, says they have bigger issues to worry about.

"We have to worry about test scores, we have to worry about covering classes when we don't have enough subs, we have to worry about, are our kids even going to come to school today?" she said. "After the threats happened, my kids were afraid to come to school."

At Pueblo East High School, social studies teacher, Michael Lonsberry says it doesn't make sense.

"It's crazy and asinine to me this idea that we would add more guns into a social environment, nothing suggests that it's going to make anything safer and if anything, it's going to make things more dangerous," he said.

Even some gun supporters are saying, not in my classroom.

"Even though I have passed a concealed carry program and I have been certified, I would never feel comfortable carrying a gun in school," Maes said.

They think the focus should be on books, not bullets.

"Don't give us a gun, that's the last thing we need," Maulucci said.

President Trump also recommended giving bonuses to all teachers that agree to conceal carry guns in their classrooms.

