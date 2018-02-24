What teachers say they'd rather be armed with instead of guns

Traffic on southbound I-25 is slowed due to a fatal crash investigation south of Fountain, near mile marker 125.
News 5 Investigates is looking into a possible cover-up by Colorado Springs police. We uncovered the department withheld public information about a squatting case we brought you earlier this month. Chief Investigative Reporter Eric Ross uncovered police did nothing to try and help a grieving mother after squatters invaded her daughter's home just days after she died. Now there are even more questions over whether police botched the case.
Veronica Landry says her lung disease is a result of inhaling toxins from burn pits, while working as a contractor in Iraq between 2004-2005.
In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28.
