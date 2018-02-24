Local law enforcement trade in badges for boutonnieres for special event

The Daddy Daughter Dance--a timeless tradition

A Daughter's Heart has been hosting an annual dinner and dance in Colorado Springs for over 20 years.

And some of the dance moves are even older than that.

"I'm pretty good," She probably will say 'no,' but I've got a good toe touch and can do the worm--other stuff too," said Patrick David, Sergeant at the Training Academy with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

His daughter, Isabelle, stood next to him--shaking her head.

"He's not really good," she said with a smile on her face.

This year is an especially sentimental one.

"It is really sad to think that this year Micah could have been sitting in there with his daughter," said organizer Renee Behr who is friends with the mother of fallen Deputy Micah Flick.

Behr wanted to make sure other members of law enforcement didn't miss the chance to spend this special night their daughters, and collected enough community donations to purchase 50 tickets for them.

"[I'm] very grateful and very humbled to be able to do this and take my daughter out and do something she's going to enjoy and probably remember the rest of her life and I know I'll remember, too," said Sgt. David.

"They know tomorrow could bring another day so they really want to celebrate the day that they have," Behr told News5.

It was a day where they got to be heroes, by showing no fear on the dance floor.

And the only thing they needed to be concerned about... was how to take a good selfie with their daughter.

"Five or six years will go by quick. That's why it's important to do this stuff now," said Sergeant Joe Frabbiele, alongside his daughter Sarah.

Members from both CSPD and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office were invited to the event.

Behr says businesses were quick to step in and donate money to cover those tickets.