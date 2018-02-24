Florida Gov. Rick Scott proposes tougher gun laws

(NBC News) Florida's Governor Rick Scott announced a plan Friday to keep school children safe, hoping to strike a balance between the individual rights of gun owners and what he calls "an obvious need for public safety."
"I want to make it virtually impossible for anyone who is a danger to themselves or others to use a gun," Scott said.
His proposal would block anyone with mental illness from having a gun, ban the sale of bump stocks and raise the minimum age to buy any firearm to 21.
Scott's plan would also dedicate at least one police officer or sheriff's deputy to every single public school in Florida.
The only armed security officer on duty at the Parkland High School last week, Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson, never went inside the high school or engaged the gunman during the attack.
He has since resigned.
CLICK HERE for more information.
In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28.
In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28.
Veronica Landry says her lung disease is a result of inhaling toxins from burn pits, while working as a contractor in Iraq between 2004-2005.
Veronica Landry says her lung disease is a result of inhaling toxins from burn pits, while working as a contractor in Iraq between 2004-2005.
A Pueblo mother says a woman accused of driving drunk--and killing her son--could get off without any jail time.
A Pueblo mother says a woman accused of driving drunk--and killing her son--could get off without any jail time.
On the outskirts of El Paso county, in the town of rush, stands the decades old Rush Cafe. Family owned and operated for nearly 60 years, this slice of life has served up dishes and community to anyone and everyone.
On the outskirts of El Paso county, in the town of rush, stands the decades old Rush Cafe. Family owned and operated for nearly 60 years, this slice of life has served up dishes and community to anyone and everyone.