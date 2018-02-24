Florida Gov. Rick Scott proposes tougher gun laws

(NBC News) Florida's Governor Rick Scott announced a plan Friday to keep school children safe, hoping to strike a balance between the individual rights of gun owners and what he calls "an obvious need for public safety."



"I want to make it virtually impossible for anyone who is a danger to themselves or others to use a gun," Scott said.



His proposal would block anyone with mental illness from having a gun, ban the sale of bump stocks and raise the minimum age to buy any firearm to 21.



Scott's plan would also dedicate at least one police officer or sheriff's deputy to every single public school in Florida.



The only armed security officer on duty at the Parkland High School last week, Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson, never went inside the high school or engaged the gunman during the attack.



He has since resigned.

