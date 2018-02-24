UCCS knocks off Colorado School of Mines 81-70

The University of Colorado Colorado Springs men's basketball knocked off Colorado School of Mines, 81-70, to climb one game over .500 as they solidify their spot in the upcoming RMAC Tournament.

A trio of players scored in double figures with Dalton Walker leading the way with 17 points.

Both Jonathan Barnes and Elijah Ross each added 15 points as Barnes went 7 of 10 from the field while also hauling in seven rebounds. Ross finished 6 of 9 overall and had nine rebounds to go along with four assists.

Barnes' 15 points is the second most points he has scored this season as his high of 20 points came against the Orediggers earlier in the season.

UCCS used a 14-0 run early in the first half to take the lead after trailing 8-6, never looking back as they confidently shot 57.4 percent from the field.

The win marks the first time UCCS has defeated the Orediggers in the regular season since Feb. 6, 2009 when they earned a 76-75 win at home.

The Mountain Lions improve to 14-13 overall and 11-10 in the RMAC as they close out the regular season at home when they host Colorado Christian tomorrow evening at 7:30 p.m.