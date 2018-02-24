LEAD program to combat drug crisis and eliminate recidivism

A new program is now in the works to combat the drug crisis in Pueblo County and to stop criminals from reoffending.

It’s called LEAD and it could be another route for criminals instead of being charged following an arrest.

"We spend millions and millions of dollars cycling people through the jail with no benefits. They don't get better. Society's not protected."

Doctor Michael Nerenberg says it’s time to try something new.

"While we have been doing what we have always done about this drug problem it has continued to get worse."

The solution may lie in LEAD or Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion Program. Instead of being charged and booked following an arrest an officer identifies the arrestee as a potential participant for LEAD. That person is then connected with a case manager who helps them get resources such as housing, treatment services, or enrolls them in vocational training courses.

Nerenberg said, "This is for low-level possession, low-level property crime. We'll define the criteria."

That criteria is still being discussed by local law enforcement, the District Attorney’s Office, and other community partners.

Pueblo Police Chief Troy Davenport said, "Taking someone who may be in possession of a small amount, but has not created a victim and is amenable to treatment, is wanting treatment, that doesn't have a violent background or an extensive criminal history, then we can engage this particular program."

As Davenport says, the program is a bit uncomfortable for law enforcement.

"We also need to be cognizant of the fact that there's victims sometimes that are created by this and they're innocent, and we have taken an oath to protect them and enforce the law."

Those in law enforcement aren’t the only ones concerned.

Emily Price, a community advocate activist, said, "It'll take 3 to 10 days according to the experts for them to make contact with a counselor. A lot can happen in 3 to 10 days…as the DA brought up what if that person commits another offense in that time period?"

While Price believes LEAD is a positive thing for Pueblo she says the parameters need some hard thought and conversation.

LEAD is state-mandated. It will operate as a pilot program for three years in Pueblo County and other parts of Colorado.

Each community will receive a grant of $575,000 per year. The funding is through the Long Bill from the Marijuana Tax Cash Fund.