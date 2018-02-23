Prices and details of Ikon Pass released

Skiers and boarders will have a decision to make about their next season pass.

The Alterra Mountain Company announced two options for the Ikon Pass will go on sale March 6. The two options have varying levels of access to resorts, with different blackout dates and other terms.

Both options will have access to 26 resorts, with varying levels of access. The cheaper option, the Ikon Base Pass is $599 offers unlimited access to Eldora Mountain Resort, Winter Park, and Copper Mountain. Skiers and boarders will also have five days of access to Aspen Snowmass and Steamboat.

That includes access to all four of Aspen's Mountains: Aspen Mountain, Snowmass, Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk.

Resorts outside of Colorado include Jackson Hole in Wyoming, Big Sky in Montana as well as Alta Ski Area in Utah.

Discounted Child Passes (12 and under) will be available April 9, 2018 for $149 with the purchase of an Adult Base Pass.

For college students, teenagers, or of members of the military, the pass would cost $479. The pass would also feature a 25 percent discount for eight buddy passes.

This pass would be subject to blackout dates on: Dec. 26 - 31, 2018; Jan. 19 - 20, 2019; and Feb. 16 - 17, 2019

The more expensive option, the Ikon Pass costs $899.

In Colorado, it offers unlimited access to Eldora Mountain Resort, Winter Park, and Copper Mountain and seven days of access to Aspen Snowmass and Steamboat.

The pass would also have access to a total of 26 mountains across North America, including those already listed in Colorado.

Discounted Child Passes (12 and under) will be available through April 9, 2018 for $199 with the purchase of an Adult Ikon Pass.

College students, teens or members of the military could buy at $719.

It would be subject to zero blackout dates.

CLICK HERE for more information about both passes.

The Ikon Pass is expected to be the main competitor to the Vail Resorts' Epic Pass, which added Colorado destination Telluride in late January.

The Epic Local Pass will provide access to Breckenridge, Keystone, Arapahoe Basin, Vail, Beaver Creek and Telluride in Colorado. The full pass would have access to a total of 46 resorts across the globe.