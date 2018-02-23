'I'll never ride the Greyhound bus ever again:' woman says after luggage lost

A Canon City woman says she is devastated, wants answers, and will never ride a Greyhound bus again.



Janice Holtz says her luggage was lost almost two months ago and as of Friday was still missing.

Holtz says in her suitcase were all her medications, winter clothing, and Christmas gifts for family members she hadn't seen in years.

'"I would like to know that happened to that old saying: "It's such a comfort to take the Greyhound bus and leave the driving to us." What happened to that saying?"'

75-year-old Holtz says she's been riding Greyhound buses since she was a kid. However, after what happened in early January, she won't be using the transportation service ever again.

On January 8 she left the Pueblo Bus Station to visit her daughter in Philadelphia, someone she hadn't seen in eight years due to finances being tight.

"After getting there and my luggage didn't arrive it just threw a monkey wrench in my whole trip. It was horrendous. It was a disaster."

In Philadelphia, Holtz had to replace personal items, refill prescriptions, and borrow clothing from family. What she couldn't replace were all the gifts she had hoped to give her daughter and granddaughter.

"I bought a couple of pictures for her. I bought pajamas. I had a bracelet set and earring set for my granddaughter."

Instead of enjoying time with her family Holtz was busy battling with Greyhound the entire time she was there.

"I'm without help. I'm without answers and nobody has called me to get in touch with me...I feel as though they just don't care."

After exhausting all her options she says the only thing left to do is to wait and pray for answers.

Holtz says replacing everything in the lost suitcase will take some time as she is on a strict income.

News 5 started reaching out to Greyhound on Monday. As of Friday we were still waiting for a response.

