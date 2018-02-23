Omaha downs Colorado College 4-2

Tristan Keck, Zach Jordan and Teemu Pulkkinen each scored a goal and added two assists Friday night to lead Omaha past Colorado College, 4-2, at Baxter Arena.

Evan Weninger recorded 30 saves as Omaha (16-14-1, 9-12-0-0) slid past Colorado College into sixth place and now lead the Tigers by one point in the NCHC standings.

Keck opened the scoring just 3:58 into the contest with a wrister from the right circle that got by Alex Leclerc and snuck inside the far post. Less than four minutes later, Keck found Jordan behind the Tiger defense and he fired a shot from the same spot and it was 2-0 at the 6:36 mark of the opening period.

Pulkkinen, who assisted on Keck’s first goal, made it 3-0 with a power-play goal at the 4:31 mark of the second period. Jordan’s shot from the point was saved by Leclerc but fell loose in front and Pulkkinen was there for the rebound, prompting CC head coach Mike Haviland to pull Leclerc (14 saves) in favor of Alec Calvaruso.

Lukas Buchta scored on a rebound of his own while the teams were playing 4-on-4 to make it 4-0 at the 12:24 mark of the middle frame, with Keck and Pulkkinen each collecting his second assist of the contest.

The Tigers (13-14-4, 7-11-3-2 NCHC) showed some fire late in the second and kept it up in the third period with a pair of goals, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Trevor Gooch cut the lead to 4-1 just 2:24 into the third with his 11th goal of the season. Gooch forced an Omaha turnover in the Tiger zone with some excellent forechecking, then took a drop pass from Christiano Versich at the other end and sent a wrister from the slot over Weninger’s left shoulder. Troy Conzo also assisted on the play.

Versich then made it 4-2 at the 10:55 mark as he took a pass from Tanner Ockey in the right corner, wheeled around to the high slot and beat a screened Weninger with a wrist shot.

Calvaruso, who finished with 25 saves, kept the Tigers alive with 11 in the final period, including a couple from point-blank range. CC had a chance to close the deficit even more when Omaha’s Martin Sundberg was whistled for a five-minute interference and game misconduct penalty with 2:16 remaining. Haviland pulled Calvaruso for a 6-on-4 advantage, but the Tigers didn’t find the back of the net. CC finished the game 0-for-4 on the power play, while Omaha was 1-for-3.

The two teams will battle again on Saturday, Feb. 24, beginning at 7:07 p.m. (CT).