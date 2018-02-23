Shield 616 to donate protective gear to new CSPD officers

Colorado Springs-based non-profit Shield 616 will be donating protective gear to 54 recent graduates of the CSPD Police Academy Sunday.

The new officers will receive the new gear in a presentation ceremony Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Church For All Nations in Colorado Springs.

A Shield 616 representative told News 5 these donations were made possible following an outpouring of support since the death of El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick on Feb. 5.

It is the organization's first donation to officers following Flick's death.

Shield 616 was started shortly after UCCS officer Garrett Swasey was shot and killed during the Planned Parenthood shooting in November 2015.