Accused investigator caused drunk driving wreck before getting job with DA

A Denver grand jury has indicted a senior investigator from the Pueblo District Attorney's Office. Charles Widup, age 69, faces 21 felony and misdemeanor charges including organized crime charges for racketeering and conspiracy.

Widup was fired by District Attorney Jeff Chostner earlier this month, but News 5 uncovered some red flags about Widup's past and other noteworthy development during his tenure as an investigator.

Police and court records show that Widup was driving drunk when he caused an accident on North Elizabeth back in September 2010. He pleaded guilty to a charge of Driving While Ability Impaired in August of 2011 roughly a year and a half before being hired at the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Police and Court Records also show that Widup's son, Charles Widup Jr., was arrested in June of 2016 for pretending to be a firefighter "Filling the Boot."

He was initially charged with two felonies for criminal impersonation, but those charges were dropped last September.

Widup was awarded Investigator of the Year by the Colorado District Attorney's Council in 2016 for his 35 year career in law enforcement. Earlier in life, he was the police chief in La Junta.

A warrant for Widup's arrest in the racketeering case was issued January 29 following the grand jury indictment. Documents in the case are sealed by Denver District Court Judge Michael Martinez.

Through a Colorado Open Records Act Request, News 5 learned that Widup was terminated three days later on February 1.

Widup was advised of the charges against him at a hearing February 5.

In addition to felony organized crime charges, he's accused of computer crimes, misusing official information, usury and four counts of attempting to influence a public servant.

As an investigator, Widup would have had access to the FBI's National Crime Information Center database.

The case is being investigated by the FBI and Michael Angel of the Colorado Attorney General's Office has been assigned special prosecutor.

District Attorney Chostner also declined to comment stating that it's both a personnel issue and an on-going criminal investigation.

"Suffice it to say, that once I became aware of the allegations against Mr. Widup, I took swift and strong personnel action," Chostner added in a statement.

"With regard to ongoing cases, Mr. Widup's departure from the office has not interfered with the prosecution of the cases with which he was involved, as there is other legally sufficient evidence that may be used to sustain the prosecutions."

News 5 followed up with Mr. Chostner Friday afternoon after we uncovered the drinking and driving conviction and the dropped charges against Widup's son but haven't heard back.

Widup is scheduled to appear in court next for an Arraignment Hearing in early April.