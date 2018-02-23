Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region to be featured on TV show

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region and Pueblo Animal Services will soon be featured on national television for a new show.
The six episode series, titled "Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue," will feature stories of animal rescue, medical emergencies and the stories behind the animal adoptions at both shelters in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.
We spoke with one of the veterinarians, who called being featured on national television a "surreal" experience.
Every once in awhile something real exciting happens. And we automatically think 'wow in little Pueblo, Colorado this is what's happening," said Dr. Patti Canchola. "To be part of this whole production is still just very exciting."
It will premiere on Nat Geo WILD on Mar. 3, 2018 at 8 p.m. Mountain Time The next five episodes will air every following Saturday at 8 p.m.
In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28.
In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28.
Veronica Landry says her lung disease is a result of inhaling toxins from burn pits, while working as a contractor in Iraq between 2004-2005.
Veronica Landry says her lung disease is a result of inhaling toxins from burn pits, while working as a contractor in Iraq between 2004-2005.
A Pueblo mother says a woman accused of driving drunk--and killing her son--could get off without any jail time.
A Pueblo mother says a woman accused of driving drunk--and killing her son--could get off without any jail time.
On the outskirts of El Paso county, in the town of rush, stands the decades old Rush Cafe. Family owned and operated for nearly 60 years, this slice of life has served up dishes and community to anyone and everyone.
On the outskirts of El Paso county, in the town of rush, stands the decades old Rush Cafe. Family owned and operated for nearly 60 years, this slice of life has served up dishes and community to anyone and everyone.