Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region to be featured on TV show

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region and Pueblo Animal Services will soon be featured on national television for a new show.

The six episode series, titled "Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue," will feature stories of animal rescue, medical emergencies and the stories behind the animal adoptions at both shelters in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

We spoke with one of the veterinarians, who called being featured on national television a "surreal" experience.

Every once in awhile something real exciting happens. And we automatically think 'wow in little Pueblo, Colorado this is what's happening," said Dr. Patti Canchola. "To be part of this whole production is still just very exciting."

It will premiere on Nat Geo WILD on Mar. 3, 2018 at 8 p.m. Mountain Time The next five episodes will air every following Saturday at 8 p.m.