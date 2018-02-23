Manitou non-profit finds homes for pets whose owners have died

For the past 22 years, A Safe Place for Pets, a completely volunteer-based organization, has helped pets find homes after their owners have passed away.

"The big part of the mission, is that we give the patient, the terminally ill patient, the assurance and the confidence that their pet is going to have a loving home after they are no longer able to care for them," commented Cherie Binder, the cattery coordinator for the organization.

The shelter not only helps to put paws in homes but also to helps to restore these displaced animals' confidence.

"We help them recover from their loss and hopefully help them find their forever home," Cherie continued.

Each potential new home is evaluated and each potential pairing is tested beforehand to make sure it works.

"We want to give the animal the best possible resources for success."

And if the match doesn't last or work out, "We accept the animal back, and it's not the end of the world," finished Cherie.

Now this is a "no kill" shelter, giving each pet that passes through as many chances it needs to find a good home.

"Giving them the opportunity to find a forever home and to be loved and to love back, is so amazing, and everyone who walks through the door to volunteer, or to come visit; gets that feeling of, 'we're doing something good.'"

If you would like to volunteer, donate, or help out in anyway, click here for the Safe Place for Pets website.