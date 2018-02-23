Academy District 20 makes security changes in wake of Florida shooting

After parent concern about the access to schools in Academy District 20 schools, district leaders made immediate changes, including now requiring a photo ID to get into all school buildings.

The district has a system in high schools, that checks the government ID with the National Sex Offender Registry, along with storing photo and name information.

In District 20, middle schools and elementary schools require a buzzer system to access and at the door, the visitor must say their name and why they're at the school.

The latest security details are included in this response from the district spokesperson to News Five"

"Academy District 20’s high schools keep only the front door open during business hours. Upon entry of the front door, each person has no option but to immediately check into the security kiosk. There the individual must present an ID and name. The security team then runs the name/ID through the Raptor System. The system only stores the name, no other personalized info. If there is a “hit” of someone’s name in the system, it also provides a photo that can be used to compare with that individual’s state issued ID. Even if someone is a regular visitor – like a parent volunteer - each time they check in, the Raptor System checks their name against the updated clearing house.

Once a person is OK’d for entry, the system prints a wearable name tag so the individual is identifiable while in the building. One of the bonuses of the system is if an emergency were to happen – fire, shooting, etc. – the system can immediately produce a list of all visitors in the building so we can keep tracks of everyone.

In addition to the security kiosk and Raptor System, Academy District 20 high schools also staff three armed district security officers and a CSPD SRO.

We do have some other schools that use the Raptor System, but not all.

Our elementary and middle schools have secure entries, meaning all doors are locked. When arriving at the elementary and middle schools you must push a buzzer and then state your name and purpose for the visit. Once buzzed in, the individuals must sign in and out.

Each of our middle schools have armed security officers, whereas our elementary schools have security officers that rotate between the elementary locations."