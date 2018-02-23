Quantcast

Fatal crash on I-25 south of Fountain

Traffic on southbound I-25 is slowed due to a fatal crash investigation south of Fountain, near mile marker 125.

Investigators say a woman died after being ejected from her vehicle during a rollover.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Investigators on scene have not detailed what caused the crash.

All lanes of traffic are open at this time.

