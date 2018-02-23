Driver identified in fatal cash on I-25 near Fountain

Colorado State Patrol said a 19-year-old woman was killed after her SUV rolled over after it went off of the southbound lanes of I-25 near Fountain.
Troopers said Aspen Jones of Rye, Colorado died a little after 2 p.m. Friday after she was ejected from her 1997 Honda CRV.
Troopers said she lost control when the car traveled off of the road and rolled over one time. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers said alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.
