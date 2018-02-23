Police release photos following bust of large marijuana grow operation

Colorado Springs Police released photos from a recent marijuana bust in Colorado Springs in which officers seized 352 marijuana plants and 33 pounds of packaged refined marijuana.

Police arrested Katia Sanchez and Jose Cala Calvo on suspicion of felony cultivation and distribution Wednesday.

CSPD detectives and El Paso County Sheriff's deputies raided a home in the 2400 block of Sinton Road Wednesday. Police said they were following up on a report of shots fired in the area earlier in the month, and during that investigation, officers discovered an active marijuana grow.

Police said they obtained a search warrant and secured the property, which featured multiple grow locations in a home and a garage. Authorities said they found 352 marijuana plants and 1300 cloned marijuana plants in addition to the refined marijuana.

Police said they also found evidence of another grow inside a mobile home in El Paso County in the 8100 block of Piute Road, which is south of Cheyenne Mountain State Park.

Investigators seized another 21 plants and six pounds of refined marijuana at that property.