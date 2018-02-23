Kyle Haak soars on and off the ice

Kyle Haak is one sharp cadet.

"I'm a physics major with a minor in Nuclear Weapons and Strategy."

A sniper on the ice, a scholar in the classroom with a single question guiding him.

"What I love about physics is it gets down to the why of every question. Any of the classes I've taken, whether it's engineering, or math or science you can always ask, why is that equation that way? Why did this person discover this? Physics gets into the why of everything," said Haak.

So I've got a why question for him. With a major like that, why in the world would you add hockey to the mix? Kyle says, it's not that tough.

"The team leaves on Wednesday, we play on Friday and Saturday so we get to study on the buses, in the airports on Wednesday. Then four or six hours on Thursday to study inbetween practices and meetings," said Haak.

See, totally easy. When he's not in class or on the ice he's in the lab researching, something that immediately stood out to his professors.

"In the classroom he wasn't just going through the motions, he really wanted to understand physics, ask more and know how the world works. He's gone a lot of days and to seem him be able to keep up and keep coming down here to do research it definitely impresses me and I'm amazed how he finds the time and energy to do it," said Associate Professor of Physics, Kimberly De La Harp.

Measuring dimes was just for our cameras though, this cadet has much bigger goals in mind going forward.

"Electricity and fresh water, two needs that humans have that will continue to be as populations increase. So kind of a humanitarian, philanthropist approach to providing for people around the world," said Haak.

It's that attitude that has him at the top of his class but finishing number one doesn't seem to matter much.

"Not so much, it'd be kind of a cool thing to claim but there's so many talented people here and it's not so much what you did in the past but preparing yourself for the future," said Haak.

