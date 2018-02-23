Colorado Springs man pleads guilty, avoids trial for sex assault on a child

A Colorado Springs man pleaded guilty to child sex assault charges and is facing 10 years to life of Sex Offender Intensive Supervised Probation when sentenced later this year.
James McGhee was arrested in early 2016 on charges he sexually assaulted a minor male victim at least 15 times.
He was in an El Paso County courtroom Friday morning as part of a pre-trial readiness conference when the decision was made to enter a plea.
The charges against McGhee were not related to his job as the Assistant Director of Special Services for Widefield District 3. The district said his job did not include interaction with students. He resigned following his arrest.
McGhee will be back in court in May for sentencing on the charge of sex assault on a child.
