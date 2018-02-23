Crews working car into building, structure fire on San Juan Road

Colorado Springs fire crews are working a structure fire at 687 San Juan Road following a car crash into an apartment building.

The small complex is just west of I-25, south of Uintah Street.

Our KOAA photographer on scene can see a car deep into one of the garages at the complex.

Fire crew are on the first and second floor of the building making sure the fire did not spread.

There's no word on any injuries as of 1:21 p.m.

News 5 will update the story once more information becomes available.

?