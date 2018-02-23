Colorado Springs school districts implement new policy for entering schools

Following the horrific Valentine's Day school shooting in Florida, multiple Colorado Springs school districts have decided to make changes in policy for admittance into schools.

In emails sent to parents on Friday, D-11 and D-20 districts outlined the new procedures.

Effective immediately, all visitors must present photo ID to enter schools.

All visitors will be contacted through intercom/buzzer systems and will be asked to state their business at the school before being buzzed in. Visitors will then be required to sign in at the main office of the school.

In D-11, campus security officers will be in place at all middle and high schools.

For more information on District policies, visit the district's websites here: D-11 D-20