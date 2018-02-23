Quantcast

All lanes of I-25 open after injury crash

COLORADO SPRINGS -

Update:

As of 1:30 p.m. all lanes of I-25 reopened following an injury accident near South Academy.

There is still no word on the extent of the injuries suffered in the crash or how many people were involved.

Previous story:

Traffic is backed up along I-25 south of the South Academy exit because of a crash. The crash was impacting both directions of travel, with the left lanes closed both north and southbound.  

As of 1:00 p.m., the left lanes of SB traffic have reopened. The inside NB lane remains blocked. Avoid the area if possible.

It is unknown the extent of any injuries at this time.

