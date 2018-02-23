Construction crews expected along I-25 and Cimarron

A warning for drivers as there will be lane closures along I-25 at Cimarron for pipe work.

The right shoulder and auxiliary lane will be restricted along the interstate between Tejon and Nevada as well as Cimarron and Highway 24 for the duration of the project.

This is will start on Monday, Feb. 26 and run through Tuesday, Feb. 27. The closures will start at 9:00 a.m. and are expected to wrap up at 3:00 p.m. daily.

Construction schedules will vary and are based on weather conditions. This work is part of the $115 million I-25 and Cimarron Interchange project.