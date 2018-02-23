Friday Evening Weather; a touch of snow on the way

Today's Forecast:
A weak storm that will strengthen only after it departs the region Saturday, will bring a touch of light snow Friday Night into Saturday morning. It will also re-enforce the cold air through Sunday night. Don't expect much snow, maybe a coating north of Pueblo, little or nothing Pueblo south. In it's wake, Saturday midday will be blustery, with rapid clearing. Sunday will be bright and chilly. If you're looking for warmer temps, your days are Monday & Tuesday.
COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 15, High - 38. Light snow after Midnight. Snow ends early Saturday; clearing & brisk.
PUEBLO: Low - 17, High - 43. Flurries after Midnight. Flurries end early Saturday; clearing & brisk.
CANON CITY: Low - 18, High - 42. Flurries after Midnight. Flurries end early Saturday; clearing & brisk.
WOODLAND PARK: Low - 8, High - 35. Light snow beginning near Midnight. Snow ends early Saturday. Clearing with a brisk breeze.
TRI-LAKES: Low - 9, High - 35. Light snow beginning near Midnight. Snow ends early Saturday. Clearing with a brisk breeze.
PLAINS: Low - 16, High - 42. Increasing clouds tonight. Snow showers Saturday morning. Then, clearing & brisk.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 18, High - 45. Increasing clouds tonight. Flurries Saturday morning till 1pm. Then, clearing.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Snow ends early Saturday, blustery with clearing skies by midday. Bright & chilly Sunday. Next storm possibility, Wednesday.
